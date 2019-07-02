Over Rs50m meant for athletes, training camps lapse

Pakistan’s Asiad preparations get major jolt

By Abdul Mohi Shah

ISLAMABAD: As the South Asian Games dates (December 1-10) draw closer, sports in the country gets a major jolt as over Rs 50 million of government funds set forth for the players training and camps got lapsed.

A well-placed source in the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has confirmed to The News that due to delayed decision to start the camp training for the Asian Games, over Rs 50 million has got lapsed-the amount now cannot be used any further.

“Yes, a heavy amount of over Rs 50 million that was solely set forth for players, athletes, training, for camps, hiring national and international coaches has got lapsed. Apparently it is a big loss to Pakistan athletes and their preparation for the South Asian Games to be held in less than six months time in Nepal,” the official said.

The main reason for this lapse is said to be the delayed decision on the part of the Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) to start camps for the SA Games and to release the annual grants for the sports federations.

The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) had virtually stopped even meager grants to federations for almost a year. That not only resulted in delayed start of camps but also unprecedented delay in release of government support and backing for federations, athletes and support staff resulting in total stalemate in sports activities.

Besides camps at domestic level, it is must that athletes get off and on international exposure to learn the ever changing international techniques by competing against the best around.

When The News approached Arif Ibrahim, acting Director General PSB, he said it was always been difficult to manage things in short span of time especially when it came to financial matters. “As you know there had been a delay in releasing grants and dispersing sports budget. In these months we have always been careful in spending finances more due to restructuring measures. It is better to make a careful move rather than spending money in haste. All these months we thoroughly reviewed our priorities and as where the previous grants and amounts had been spent earlier. The delay also occurred due to federations forensic audit.”

All said and done, the ultimate sufferers have always been athletes. These athletes are required to put up their best show in international meets where they are exposed to those competitors who get state of art training facilities and also get opportunity to flex their muscles against the best during their training period.