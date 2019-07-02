Arthur hopes to carry on even if Pakistan crashes out of WC

LONDON: Hopes were high when Mickey Arthur took over as Pakistan’s coach in the summer of 2016.

After all, he was a top-notch international coach, who was supposed to help bring Pakistan at par with top-flight teams.Three years later he could lose his job if Pakistan are unable to reach the World Cup semi-finals, an outcome that has become a big possibility following India’s bizarre defeat against England in Birmingham on Sunday. That’s because there are indications that Pakistan’s think-tank could opt to start afresh after the World Cup.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is already weighing it options. It ordered a post-mortem of the national team’s performance at the World Cup following disastrous loss against old rivals India in Manchester on June 16.

Arthur and the rest of Pakistan’s coaching staff could be in danger of losing their jobs in case Pakistan are unable to qualify for the last four.However, the 51-year-old, who coached South Africa and Australia before taking over the Pakistan team, is hoping that the country’s cricket chiefs will vote for continuity. “There is unfinished business in Pakistan,” Arthur told ‘The News’ in an interview here at the team’s hotel in Swiss Cottage on Tuesday.

“I would hate to see these young players go back to the old system. We have spent three years trying to instill a new structure and it would be like time wasted,” said Arthur.So that means Arthur wants to stay as Pakistan coach, no matter how his team’s World Cup campaign ends? “I have my options,” said Arthur. “But I have loved every moment I’ve spent coaching Pakistan. “So yes, Pakistan will remain my first choice. If we come to an agreement I would love to stay in Pakistan,” he said.

Much, however, will depend on how it all ends for Pakistan. The team was under intense fire after back-to-back losses against Australia and India but things have cooled down following three successive wins against South Africa, New Zealand and Afghanistan. The scenario can change again if Pakistan crash out of the World Cup. That’s quite likely because they will be virtually out of the race for semi-final qualification if England beat New Zealand at Chester le Street on Wednesday. Or they might lose to Bangladesh at Lord’s on July 5, a result that would ignite yet another storm back home.