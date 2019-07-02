EU leaders near deal to give two top jobs to women

Brussels: EU leaders on Tuesday neared a hard-fought summit compromise to put women in two of the bloc´s most important jobs for the first time. After three days of bitter wrangling, German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen emerged as a serious candidate to replace Jean-Claude Juncker at the head of the European Commission.

As part of the same proposal, former French finance minister Christine Lagarde would leave her current post leading the International Monetary Fund to take charge at the European Central Bank. EU leaders have been haggling since Sunday evening over who should fill the union´s four most important roles over the next five years, riven by division and infighting. Summit host and European Council President Donald Tusk tweeted that they were “getting closer and closer” to a deal. European sources told AFP that 60-year-old conservative von der Leyen´s name came in the frame for the commission after an earlier proposal to name Dutch social democrat Frans Timmermans ran into stiff opposition.

The plan would also see Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel take over from Donald Tusk as president of the European Council of member states, while the last job, of foreign policy chief, would go to either Maros Sefcovic of Slovakia or Spain´s Josep Borrell. Von der Leyen, a minister for the past 14 years under German Chancellor Angela Merkel, was proposed by French President Emmanuel Macron, according to several sources. One source said Merkel was “not against” Lagarde going to the ECB, while Hungarian government spokesman Zoltan Kovacs tweeted that the Visegrad 4 bloc — Hungary, Poland, Czech Republic and Slovakia — would support von der Leyen as commission chief.