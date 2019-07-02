Turkey seeks arrest of 152 more for alleged coup links

ANKARA: Turkish police launched nationwide raids on Tuesday to detain 152 individuals accused of ties to the group blamed for a 2016 coup attempt, state media reported. Prosecutors from Ankara, Istanbul, Konya and Izmir issued dozens of arrest warrants for suspects including soldiers — some still on active duty and some already sacked — according to the Anadolu news agency. Sixty-three suspects had so far been arrested, the agency said. Since the attempted overthrow of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, tens of thousands have been detained on suspicion of ties to US-based Muslim preacher Fethullah Gulen, who is accused of ordering the failed coup. He strongly denies the accusation. More than 140,000 public sector employees have also been sacked or suspended over suspected links to Gulen.