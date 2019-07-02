close
Wed Jul 03, 2019
July 3, 2019

‘PAF taking steps to bring Baloch youth into mainstream’

July 3, 2019

KARACHI: The participants of the National Security Workshop, Balochistan visited the Air Headquarters, in Islamabad on Tuesday.

The visiting members from the fourth chapter of this workshop included parliamentarians, tribal elders, religious scholars, political figures, notables, bureaucrats, educationists, lawyers and members of the civil society. The visiting guests were given a briefing on the “organization of PAF and nature of its operations.”

Interacting with the participants, the Air Chief Air Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan said the prosperity of Pakistan greatly depends upon the development of Balochistan. He further said the PAF, along with other state institutions, is taking all necessary measures to bring the Balochi youth into the mainstream for the country’s progress.

The national security workshops are held to create an understanding about the important national security issues and to raise awareness among the participants of the workshops about evolving international and regional environment and their impact on the security of Pakistan.

