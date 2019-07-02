10,800 South Punjab schools to get solar energy: CM

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar presided over a meeting at his office here Tuesday in which it was decided to shift 10,800 Southern Punjab schools to solar energy. The chief minister ordered for completing the target by December this year, adding that solar-based electricity would be provided to remote areas where transmission lines were not available.

People living in the remote areas of Rajanpur, Cholistan, Thal and DG Khan would be provided the facility of solar energy and the government would adopt the off-grid solution to provide electricity to remote villages. He directed the Energy Department to provide a feasibility report in this regard. The meeting decided to shift universities to solar energy in phases.

In the first phase, the University of Engineering & Technology (UET), Lahore would be shifted to solar energy and other universities would also be shifted gradually. The chief minister said that BHUs would be gradually shifted to solar energy and water supply schemes would be run through solar energy as well.

He ordered for expediting the ongoing campaign against electricity thieves and directed the CM task force to continue action for curbing the electricity theft. Action would also be initiated against the government officials involved in the electricity theft, he added.

The installation of solar panels will help to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity to schools,. The chief minister was told that 3,000 schools had been shifted to solar energy. Thousands of people have also been arrested for stealing electricity in a campaign.