Private ‘officer’ arrested in Lahore from land record office

LAHORE: Private persons were found working in the office of land record in Model Town court here Tuesday. One of them was arrested on the order of Lahore Deputy Commissioner Ms Saleha Saeed while the others fled the scene.

Officials said Lahore Deputy Commissioner Ms Saleha Saeed paid a surprise visit to the office of sub-registrar and assistant director of land record located in Model Town court and found both the officers absent from their duties.

It was further revealed that private workers were doing official work in the office of the sub-registrar. DC Lahore directed her police guards to arrest the private ‘officers’ on which one person was taken into custody while others managed to escape from the spot.

The officials said that the Deputy Commissioner got information that sub-registrar Syed Usman Sherazi and AD-LR Irum Shahzadi were not present in their offices on which she immediately paid visit to their offices located at Model Town courts and found both the officers missing.

The arrested person was identified as Mushtaq Ahmed. The DC summoned sub-registrar in his office and transferred three peons of sub-registrar to DC office. When DC Lahore checked AD-LR Irum Shahzadi’s office she came to know that she did not reach office on which the DC decided to take action against her. The DC directed Model Town Assistant Commissioner to get a case registered against all private persons and ordered police to arrest the escaped persons.