Govt creating administrative, political crisis: Baloch

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Naib Ameer Liaqat Baloch has said even if the government arrested all opposition leaders, it won’t be able to establish good governance or overcome the economic crisis it had generated itself.

During a meeting with a delegation of students from Balochistan on Tuesday, Liaqat Baloch said instead of taking measures to check price spiral and unemployment and reducing the cost of production, the government was engineering administrative and political crisis.

He supported the strike of traders against price hike and the “anti-people” policies in the budget. He said, “The budget imposed by the IMF is not acceptable to the masses.” He said the youths and students of Balochistan loved Pakistan and wanted to lead respectable lives. He said the wrong policies of the federal and the provincial governments were worsening the situation in the spheres of education, health and employment. He said that in such a situation, the anti state forces got the opportunity to play their game. He strongly protested over the crisis of electricity and water in Gowadar.

Replying to a question, he said political turncoats were a scar on the face of politics and democracy. The parties accepting them into their fold are more to be blamed as they not learnt any lesson because such elements had not been loyal to anyone, he added.