Wed Jul 03, 2019
July 3, 2019

24 commercial banks to issue property documents in Punjab

July 3, 2019

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has announced a major initiative of issuing property documents through 24 commercial banks, along with “Arazi Centres” in the province.

He was presiding over a meeting of the Punjab Land Record Authority (PLRA) at his office here Tuesday in which a decision was made to ease the process of obtaining property documents. The chief minister was told that under the service-level agreement between the PLRA and 24 commercial banks, the banks would be given access to the digital land record.

He said that commercial banks would also verify the property documents. Besides, farmers would be facilitated to get loans from commercial banks as they had to visit banks and Arazi Centres again and again for the purpose, the chief minister said adding that under the system, provision of loans to farmers would be ensured within three days.

