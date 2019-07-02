‘Rs73.6 bn revenue collected in Punjab during last fiscal’

LAHORE: Punjab Revenue Minister Malik Muhammad Anwar has said that Punjab Board of Revenue collected Rs73.6 billion revenue during FY 2018-19.

These taxes were collected under different heads like mutation fees of lands, agriculture income tax and water rate etc. He said that BoR had retrieved 78,903-acre state land from illegal occupants during that period.

Addressing a meeting of Board of Revenue to review its quarterly performance, the minister said the rural and urban land record was lying unattended in patwar circles across the province which should be scanned immediately and preserved for the next generation and in this regard an effective mechanism should be evolved.

The minister said 855,880-kanal state land under settlement and consolidation was retrieved from illegal occupants while 22 sites of petrol pumps in Lahore were auctioned by BoR which earned Rs403 million revenue.

Moreover, 100-kanal 11-mala state land was sold to NAB in Multan by fetching Rs380 million. Malik Muhammad Anwar has directed Punjab land record authority to computerise land record of urban areas without further loss of time to facilitate the urban citizens.