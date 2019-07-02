Rs.67 million from Sindh AIDS control budget lapses

SUKKUR: In a sad reflection of affairs as much as Rs. 67 million from the Sindh AIDS Control Programme budget of has lapsed out of Rs. 162 million allocated for the prevention of HIV and AIDS in Sindh in the last fiscal.

The sources revealed that Sindh government had allocated Rs 350 million for Sindh AIDS Control Programme for the year 2018-19, for various overheads including blood screening, procurement of medicines the employees’ salaries, and purchase of vehicles.

Bulk of the amount, Rs. 162 million the sources said was released following the outbreak of HIV in Ratodero and other parts of Sindh, but ironically the authorities could only utilize Rs. 95 million, while Rs. 67 million of the released funds lapsed exposing the capacity of the Sindh health department. The Project Manager, Sindh AIDS Control Programme, Dr Sikandar Memon said Rs.38 million was allocated for blood screening against which only Rs.27 million was released by the finance department.

He said the medicines, worth Rs. 5.1 million, were also procured, besides Rs. one million was used for the awareness campaign. Dr Sikandar said the remaining amount was used for salaries, TA, DA and maintenance of the vehicles.

The Project Manager said the Sindh AIDS Control Programme conducted blood of as many as 30,000 people in Ratodero, Larkana and its surrounding areas. Uptil July 2, 894 people were found to be HIV positive. Of these, 735 are children and 159 were adults. The children ranged from one year to five years.