UN praises Pak troops’ contribution to peacekeeping missions

UNITED NATIONS: The United Nations peacekeeping chief has praised Pakistani troops for the "great dedication and professionalism" they have displayed in serving the world body's peacekeeping missions around the globe that contribute to the maintenance of international peace and security.

"We appreciate Pakistan’s very strong and consistent support to peacekeeping generally, especially the support extended to Secretary-General's Action for Peacekeeping (A4P)initiative," Jean-Pierre Lacroix, the Under-Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations, said while inaugurating an impressive exhibition of photographs of Pakistani peacekeepers engaged in their duties in world's hotspots since their first deployment in 1960. The secretary-general's A4P initiative calls for women’s participation in every stage of peace operations, and integrates a gender perspective into all analysis, planning, implementation and reporting.

The largely-attended event was organised by the Pakistan Mission at UN Headquarters in New York on Monday. Welcoming Under-Secretary-General Lacroix, Ambassador Maleeha Lodhi said Pakistan's commitment to peacekeeping was comprehensive and covers all aspects. "Our peacekeepers are proud of their hard-earned reputation of being well-trained, well-equipped, and prepared for all situations.

"Pakistan is one of largest contributor of uniformed personnel to UN Peacekeeping. Currently, Pakistan contributes more than 5,200 military and police personnel to the UN peace operations in the Central African Republic, Cyprus, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Mali, Sudan, South Sudan and the Western Sahara.

In his brief remarks, Lacroix also said that Pakistan not only contributes troops but also has "very good ideas" about peacekeeping and how it should evolve. That experience and role, he noted, was also evident through Pakistan’s leadership in the Group of Friends of Troop Contributing Countries, and said that the UN chief attached great importance to the group.

The UN peacekeeping chief expressed appreciation for Pakistan's efforts to boost participation of female peacekeepers, pointing out that Islamabad had fulfilled UN's standards. "We pay rich tribute to Pakistani peacekeepers who have shown great dedication and professionalism," Lacroix said. He also paid homage to 156 Pakistani peacekeepers who gave the ultimate sacrifice for international peace and security. "This exhibition is a befitting way to recognise and acknowledge their contributions and sacrifice."

Earlier, Ambassador Lodhi told the gathering of diplomats and UN officials that Pakistan had contributed over 200,000 troops to 46 UN peacekeeping missions in the past six decades.

Among the 156 of Pakistani peacekeepers, who paid the ultimate price during this time, 24 were officers and a female peacekeeper. The last, Naeem Raza, serving in MONUSCO (in the Democratic Republic of Congo), embraced martyrdom defending the mandate and his fellow peacekeepers, when his convoy was ambushed by an armed group in January last year. He was honoured at the commemoration ceremony at the UN last month. "Like others who lost their lives in this cause, he will forever be remembered," the Pakistani envoy said.

She said Pakistan had increased women’s participation in UN peacekeeping missions and has already met the 15 percent goal set by the world body in the female component of its troop contributions. "Our female peacekeepers have, along with their male counterparts, served with distinction.

"Pakistan's Shahzadi Gulfam was the first recipient of the International Female Police Peacekeeper award in 2011, Ambassador Lodhi pointed out. "Peacekeeping is a common endeavor where we must all work together to create the necessary synergies," she said. "Every stakeholder in peacekeeping has an important role to play".

The Ambassador of Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Ignace Gata Mavita, who was invited to speak because troops from Pakistan began their peacekeeping duties in 1960s in Congo and currently its biggest contingent is also deployed in that country. The DRC ambassador paid rich tributes to the Pakistani troops for their contribution to promoting peace and stability in his country. Ambassador Lodhi then conducted the UN peacekeeping chief around the exhibition, which will remain on view for a week. He evinced keen interest in some of the historic photographs.