Court stopped me from keeping office, not serving country: Tareen

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Khan Tareen Tuesday said he was serving the country by becoming part of consultations for which he was invited.

Speaking at a press conference here along with federal minister for food and security, Tareen said he held no public office and was only called for consultation. He said the Supreme Court had barred him from keeping a public office but not serving the country.

He said the federal government was launching an agricultural programme in theprovinces under which production of wheat, rice, sugarcane and oil seed would be increased. He said the government had to ensure payments to farmers and if cotton growers were not paid their dues, then imports would be banned. He said the new programme would bring about a revolution in Balochistan. Tareen criticized the Sindh government for not becoming part of the programme being introduced by the federal government. He said the Sindh government was doing so due to political reasons. About the increasing prices of sugar, Tareen said he had not benefited from the rise in the prices.