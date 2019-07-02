2 siblings die in house collapse incident

MANSEHRA: Two siblings were killed and their mother was injured when a house collapsed in Barkund area on Tuesday.

The slum house of Zakir Shah caved in at Mohallah Jab. His wife and two children were buried under the ruble.

The locals rushed to the scene and pulled out the wife of Zakir Shah, his son Mohammad Sangin, 4, and 5-month-old daughter, Ikhwa, in injured condition. The injured were shifted them to a nearby hospital where doctors pronounced both the siblings dead while the injured woman was hospitalised.