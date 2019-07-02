close
Wed Jul 03, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 3, 2019

Three shot dead in Lakki

Peshawar

LAKKI MARWAT: Three persons were killed over an old enmity in Mela Mandi Bazaar of Lakki city on Tuesday.

Police said the deceased were present near a bank when armed men opened fire on their car.

They said that two persons died instantly while their third companion succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.

The attackers escaped the place on motorcycles after committing triple murder in the busy and congested locality.

The deceased were identified as Naqibullah, a resident of Zeran, Haji Khawaja Muhammad of Tajazai and Khan Nawaz of Tarkha Bazikhel.

The bodies were handed over to relatives after fulfilling medico-legal formalities in a city hospital. Police said they had registered a case against attackers under relevant sections of law and launched an investigation.

