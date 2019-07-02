Contractors warn of protest

MANSEHRA: The contractors on Tuesday threatened to stage a protest if Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government didn’t release funds for development schemes, which were completed in Oghi tehsil of the Mansehra district.

“The contractors have completed work on dozens of development schemes in various sectors but payment was not made to them,” Rashid Babar, the president of contractors association, told reporters in Oghi.

The contractors, who had gathered with respective schemes completed by them, denounced the prolonged delay in the release of the funds for the work done.

Babar said that the meeting decided to first meet local lawmakers, including Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Nawabzada Fareed and others, and apprised them about the issue.