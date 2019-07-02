Relatives protest as injured boy dies at LRH

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: The relatives of a child blocked the road near the Lady Reading Hospital after the kid hit by an official vehicle in Urmar died at the hospital.10-year-old child was brought to LRH in serious condition after being hit by a truck of a govt department. The doctors operatedthe child but he could not survive. Later, relatives protested outside the hospital.
