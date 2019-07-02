close
Wed Jul 03, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
BR
Bureau report
July 3, 2019

Relatives protest as injured boy dies at LRH

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
July 3, 2019

PESHAWAR: The relatives of a child blocked the road near the Lady Reading Hospital after the kid hit by an official vehicle in Urmar died at the hospital.10-year-old child was brought to LRH in serious condition after being hit by a truck of a govt department. The doctors operatedthe child but he could not survive. Later, relatives protested outside the hospital.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus