Traffic police, journalists hold awareness walk

PESHAWAR: The traffic police and members of the Peshawar Press Club arranged a walk to create awareness among the public about the traffic rules on Tuesday. Superintendent of Police (SP) Traffic Kashif Zulfiqar, members of the Peshawar Press Club and Member National Assembly Shaukat Ali participated in the walk, said a press release. The participants distributed helmets among the motorcyclists and urged motorists to use seat belts while driving.