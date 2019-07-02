Bid to smuggle 20kg heroin foiled

PESHAWAR: The Provincial Excise Intelligence has arrested an alleged smuggler and recovered 20 kilograms of hashish from him.

As per reports, teams were deputed near the Peshawar Toll Plaza after receiving the tip-off. A total of 20 kilograms of hashish was recovered during the search of a vehicle. The alleged smuggler, Yaseen Ali, was arrested. The accused is stated to be a constable in the Islamabad Police. A first information report was registered against the alleged smuggler under 9CCNSA of the law. Hashish and smuggler were handed over to Chamkani Police Station for further investigation. Secretary Excise Syed Zafar Ali Shah and Director General Fayyaz Ali Shah appreciated the action.