Woman public servant moves court for FIR against SHO

PESHAWAR: A woman public servant has filed an application with the District and Sessions Judge/Justice of Peace under Section 22-A of the Criminal Procedure Code for registration of the first information report (FIR) against the station house officer of the Town Police Station after accusing him of facilitating and protecting criminals who are allegedly harassing and threatening her.

Naheeda Bano, serving at the Provincial Ombudsman office, filed the application at the Court of District and Sessions Judge of Peshawar. She works in the IT section of the Provincial Ombudsman.

She said in the complaint her husband, Saeedullah, and respondents Niqab Shah, Arbab Hussain and Sultan Shah, residents of Abdara Road University Town, had some monetary dispute. Her husband was an employee of these persons and they had levelled embezzlement charges against him.

The complainant alleged that on February 25, last year when she was returning home in her car in the Bilal Lane on the Arbab Road, the respondent persons along with armed persons forcibly snatched the car from her. She reached home harassed and terrified.

The woman claimed she reached the Town Police Station for registration of the FIR, but the SHO concerned refused to register the case influenced by the respondent-accused.

Later, she alleged the three accused persons on December 20, 2018, along with armed persons entered her home, hurled serious threats at her. She said police did not take action this time as well.

The woman claimed the accused persons on December 26, 2018, repeated the same act, held her, her daughter, son and husband at gunpoint and forcibly obtained signatures of the complainant on stamp papers. The woman said they approached the police station for the FIR registration but to no avail.

She alleged on March 6, this year one of the accused Sultan Shah stopped the complainant at Bilal Lane and bluntly told her to vacate the house or else she would be raped in the street publicly and burnt her children alive. The woman said the SHO of the police station concerned again refused to take any action against the accused persons. She contacted DSP Arshad Khan by phone who advised her to report to the police station in writing, but the SHO again refused to report the incident.

The complainant stated that she approached the Peshawar High Court for protection of life and property. The high court advised the complainant to avail the remedy under section 22-A of Criminal Procedure Code and then she opted to file the application for registration of FIR against the SHO for allegedly protecting the accused and refusing to register an FIR.