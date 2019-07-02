close
Wed Jul 03, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 3, 2019

Play staged

Lahore

July 3, 2019

University of Management and Technology (UMT) School of Media and Communication Studies organised a stage play “Gumrah” at Alhamra Arts Council. According to a press release, the play was produced and directed by UMT students Adyan, Alishba Naz, Saad and Anser Daud. UMT Rector Dr Muhammad Aslam, actor Toqeer Nasir, Rashid Khan, faculty, staff and students from other universities were also present.

