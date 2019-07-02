Play staged

University of Management and Technology (UMT) School of Media and Communication Studies organised a stage play “Gumrah” at Alhamra Arts Council. According to a press release, the play was produced and directed by UMT students Adyan, Alishba Naz, Saad and Anser Daud. UMT Rector Dr Muhammad Aslam, actor Toqeer Nasir, Rashid Khan, faculty, staff and students from other universities were also present.