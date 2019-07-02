Forest dept ordered to stop new housing schemes

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Local Government & Community Development Raja Basharat has said new housing schemes are damaging natural beauty of Kallar Kahar Hills besides posing serious threats to environmental protection.

He was presiding over a meeting of Cabinet Committee on Legislative Business at Civil Secretariat on Tuesday. The meeting was attended among others by the Punjab Minister for Excise and Taxation Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmad, Minister for Labour Anser Majeed Khan, Additional Chief Secretary Punjab, Additional Chief Secretary Home, Secretary Law and other officers of the concerned departments.

Raja Basharat directed the forest department to take solid measures to stop the initiation of housing schemes at Kallar Kahar Hills besides probing into the matter that who was issuing NOCs to such housing schemes. The Cabinet Committee gave go ahead to the proposal for establishment of full-fledge department of Probation & Parole by abolishing its directorate. The house approved proposal for banning approval for the water distributaries having capacity less than one Cusic in the semi perennial irrigated areas.

The Labour Department proposed to create a welfare fund for the domestic workers as well as law for registration of home based workers in Punjab which was acceded. The house also approved proposal of new forest policy and Punjab Wild life protection act 2019 while the draft act of Technology University of Technology Rawalpindi and Meer Chaker Rind University DG Khan.

Helpline: Special Education Department Punjab has decided to establish a helpline for providing guidance and consultation to the disabled people and their family members.

According to a handout, this was decided in a meeting presided over by the Minister Special Education, Ch Muhammad Akhlaq. Secretary Rashid Mansoor, Director General Tahir Raza Hamdani and other officers were also present.

The meeting reviewed the departmental performance as well as matters regarding professional training and skill development of the staff came under discussion. The minister said helpline centre would start working during the current month in Special Education Department Lahore where experts would provide medical and psychological guidance to the disabled.

Details of facilities being provided to disabled by the Punjab government could also be obtained from this centre. He further maintained educational facilities were being provided to the disabled people in degree colleges and special education centres of the province. He also said proper guidance and awareness could ensure quality education to the special children.