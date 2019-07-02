Scattered rain forecast

LAHORE: Hot and humid weather conditions continued to prevail in the city here on Tuesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions with chances of scattered rainfall during the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that seasonal low lies over north Balochistan. They predicted mainly hot and dry weather in most parts of the country while very hot in most plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and Sindh.

However, dust-thunderstorm/rain with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara divisions and Kashmir. Rainfall was only recorded at Mangla and Jhelum. Tuesday’s highest maximum temperature was recorded at Nokkundi where mercury reached 46°C while in Lahore it was 40.5°C and minimum was 27.9°C.