Mashhood challenges NAB call-up notices

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Mashhood Tuesday challenged call-up notices issued by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the Lahore High Court (LHC).

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore had summoned former provincial minister Rana Mashhood to investigate Punjab Sports Festival funds embezzlement case. The petitioner in his plea stated that the NAB had closed that inquiry in 2017 and a letter was issued but restarted its inquiry a few months ago to assassinate his character and it seemed that the move was politically motivated. He said his name had been included in the black list merely on the basis of an inquiry. He said he wrote several letters to the NAB authorities but he had not been provided with the required record.

He alleged that NAB issued a press release with mala fide intention to tarnish the image of the petitioner in media. He requested the court to set aside NAB call-up notices and direct the authorities concerned to remove his name from black list. Last week Lahore Airport authorities had foiled attempt of Rana Mashhood to flee the country in a bid to avoid NAB investigations.