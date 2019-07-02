10 projects of Rs138 billion approved

LAHORE: The Public Private Partnership (PPP) Steering Committee on Tuesday approved 10 projects at an estimated cost of Rs 138.60 billion to be executed under the public-private partnership mode related to transport, urban development and road sector.

The steering committee approved the funding requests from Project Development Facility (PDF) amounting to Rs 302 million for the 10 projects. PDF will be utilised by the relevant government departments for project development and transaction execution under the PPP.

The decision was made in the 41st meeting of the committee held at 8-Club Road, GOR-I, Lahore, under the chairmanship of Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht, Punjab finance minister. The meeting was also attended by Salman Shah, adviser to chief minister on economic affairs and planning and development, Professor Dr Abid Aman Burki from LUMS, Habibur Rahman Gilani, chairman, Planning and Development Board and other senior officers.

The committee accorded concept approval for landmark project “Punjab Police Integrated Command, Control and Communication Centre (PPIC3), Rawalpindi, under the PPP mode. The project will introduce smart traffic management system and modernise the infrastructure and capabilities for the Punjab police to proactively manage the security situations.

The committee also approved the draft Viability Gap Fund (VGF) guidelines prepared by PPP Cell in consultation with Finance Department and Asian Development Bank (ADB). The government had established VGF to bridge the financial viability gap for the projects which are suitable for implementation under PPP mode having strong economic and social justification but may not be financially viable.