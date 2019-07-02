CM grieved

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep grief over the loss of human lives in a road accident near Sahianwala interchange. He extended sympathies to the bereaved families and directed the administration to provide the best treatment facilities to the injured. He also sought a report on the accident from the administration.
