close
Wed Jul 03, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
July 3, 2019

CM grieved

Lahore

A
APP
July 3, 2019

LAHORE Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep grief over the loss of human lives in a road accident near Sahianwala interchange. He extended sympathies to the bereaved families and directed the administration to provide the best treatment facilities to the injured. He also sought a report on the accident from the administration.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus