Sad schools

Our schools are in a deplorable condition due to the negligence of disinterested representatives. The state of education in Kech is humiliating. The misuse of funds, as well as the lack of quality teachers, creates an atmosphere that does not encourage our students. Our children opt to work as labour because their potential goes unappreciated and is not nourished as it should be.

They do not go to school as they are discouraged by the hopeless state of education in Balochistan. They are trapped in a cycle of poverty and illiteracy that they cannot break out of. This harms our people as a whole; and the government would only benefit from trying harder to help further the future of our nation. I sincerely request the concerned authorities to take measures to help resolve the problems of Kech schools.

N Baloch

Kech