HIV awareness

A recent article spoke of a team of experts from the World Health Organisation (WHO) coming to visit Sindh to help HIV patients to fight against this deadly disease. According to a report, the team will visit Larkana where the outbreak is mostly concentrated. The report further disclosed that child specialists will also be a part of the WHO team that will provide training to doctors and paramedical staff in Sindh.

I appreciate the government of Sindh for its fight against the fatal disease and I feel it is time for the rest of us to make haste and do something about this in our own provinces and spread awareness before the situation gets out of control.

Bakhtiyar Phullan

Kech