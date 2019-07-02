close
Wed Jul 03, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
July 3, 2019

HIV awareness

Newspost

 
July 3, 2019

A recent article spoke of a team of experts from the World Health Organisation (WHO) coming to visit Sindh to help HIV patients to fight against this deadly disease. According to a report, the team will visit Larkana where the outbreak is mostly concentrated. The report further disclosed that child specialists will also be a part of the WHO team that will provide training to doctors and paramedical staff in Sindh.

I appreciate the government of Sindh for its fight against the fatal disease and I feel it is time for the rest of us to make haste and do something about this in our own provinces and spread awareness before the situation gets out of control.

Bakhtiyar Phullan

Kech

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus