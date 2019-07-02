Inadequate salaries

The Sindh government’s decision to increase pay and pension by 15 percent has proved that the PPP really cares for the needs and interests of low-paid government employees and pensioners. This generous gesture puts the close-fisted and inconsiderate federal and Punjab governments to shame which have palmed the government servants and pensioners off with a negligible five-ten percent increase in their pay and pension. Farcically enough, this mean the increase will also go back into the ever-demanding treasury of the PTI government as the threshold of annual taxable income of employees has been reduced as well. In other words, what has been given by one hand will be taken back by the other. This cruel joke confirms Imran Khan and Usman Buzdar’s total indifference to the plight of the low-income sections of society.

The high inflation rate and depreciation of the Pakistani rupee, shabby financial management and hare-brained economic policies, as well as the exorbitant price hike have all conspired to hurl the country’s economy into a complete shambles in the past ten months. Resultantly, those who unfortunately happen to be at the lowest rung of economic ladders have literally been pushed into desperate deprivation and starvation. If these ignorant policies are still pursued it will only spell further disaster for our nation.

Muhammad A Khan

Rokhri