Neglected roads

G T Road from Wah Cantt to Tarnol, Islamabad is in extremely bad shape and needs repairing. The deep ditches and potholes should be of major concern to the authorities but rather than immediately repairing them, these affected areas have simply been cordoned off with small red flags that are easy to miss. This situation is very dangerous as travellers new to the area are at risk, especially at night and may encounter a fatal accident. It is a busy road and mostly traversed by large vehicles and container trucks. This is only one such example of the miserable state of roads in many localities that remain in disarray.

The concerned authorities should pay immediate attention to such critical issues and arrange timely repairs of damaged roads for smooth traffic flow and safety of the public. This should be the key concern of the related departments.

Asim Nawab

Islamabad