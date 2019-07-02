Irfan, Naseem star in Pak U19 victory

KARACHI: Irfan Niazi’s brilliant hundred and Naseem Shah’s three for 44 helped Pakistan Under-19s beat South Africa Under-19s by 116 runs in their fifth one-day match and take 5-0 lead at Pietermaritzburg in South Africa on Tuesday.

Mohammad Wasim, Saim Ayub, and Amir Ali took two wickets apiece for 29, 39 and 42, respectively, as the hosts were bowled out for 184 in 38.4 overs. Johathan Bird top-scored with 95-ball 100 and hit 11 fours and three sixes.

Earlier, after electing to bat, the tourists scored 300 for eight in 50 overs. Irfan scored 122 off 125 balls that included 15 boundaries. He contributed 57-run partnership with captain Rohail Nazir (52) for the fourth wicket. Siya Plaatjie and Lifa Ntanzi grabbed two wickets each.