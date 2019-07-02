close
Wed Jul 03, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
July 3, 2019

Arsenal snap up Martinelli, make move for Zaha

Sports

AFP
July 3, 2019

LONDON: Arsenal have signed 18-year-old Brazilian forward Gabriel Martinelli from Ituano Futebol Clube for an undisclosed fee, the Londoners announced on Tuesday.

Martinelli scored 10 goals in 34 appearances for Sao Paulo-based club Ituano and was called up for a training camp with the senior Brazil squad ahead of the Copa America. “It is a dream since I was a child and also my family’s dream for me to be playing in Europe and playing for a big team like Arsenal. I am going to take this opportunity,” he told the Arsenal website.

Martinelli becomes Arsenal’s first new recruit of the summer, while a reported £40 million ($50 million) bid from the Gunners for Wilfried Zaha has been rejected by Crystal Palace. The Eagles are believed to value Zaha at £80 million. However, Zaha’s brother has pleaded with Palace to let him join the club he supported as a boy.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus