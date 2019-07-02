Arsenal snap up Martinelli, make move for Zaha

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: Arsenal have signed 18-year-old Brazilian forward Gabriel Martinelli from Ituano Futebol Clube for an undisclosed fee, the Londoners announced on Tuesday.
Martinelli scored 10 goals in 34 appearances for Sao Paulo-based club Ituano and was called up for a training camp with the senior Brazil squad ahead of the Copa America. “It is a dream since I was a child and also my family’s dream for me to be playing in Europe and playing for a big team like Arsenal. I am going to take this opportunity,” he told the Arsenal website.
Martinelli becomes Arsenal’s first new recruit of the summer, while a reported £40 million ($50 million) bid from the Gunners for Wilfried Zaha has been rejected by Crystal Palace. The Eagles are believed to value Zaha at £80 million. However, Zaha’s brother has pleaded with Palace to let him join the club he supported as a boy.
