Pakistan beat India 3-1 to clinch IBSF World title

KARACHI: Pakistan snooker team, comprising Mohammad Bilal and Asjad Iqbal, claimed the IBSF World Team Cup 2019 by thrashing arch-rivals India 3-1 in Doha, Qatar on Tuesday. Pakistan had defeated hosts Qatar, while India overcame Ireland to cruise into the final. In the summit clash, Bilal and Asjad proved too good for their Indian counterparts Pankaj Advani and Laxman Rawat and won the game by 3-1 frames.