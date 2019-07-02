Federer overcomes scare, Barty and Kerber cruise

LONDON: Eight-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer overcame a first-set scare to reach the second round on Tuesday, beating South African debutant Lloyd Harris 3-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-2.

Federer took time to get going and was helped by his opponent suffering a calf problem midway through the match. “I struggled early on, my legs were frozen and the ball was not going where I wanted it to,” said Federer.

“He was hitting big and things were going quickly. I was nervous for a set and a half. “So it took a good effort from me. Lloyd played a good match.” Australia’s Nick Kyrgios claimed a 7-6 (7/4), 3-6, 7-6 (12/10), 0-6, 6-1 win over countryman Jordan Thompson.

Kyrgios, who stunned Nadal as a 144-ranked wildcard on his tournament debut in 2014, put in a typically raucous and charismatic display on Court 3 where he fired 23 aces and 63 winners.

However, while he progressed another of the top 10 seeds fell by the wayside — two-time French Open champion Dominic Thiem’s lack of ease on grass being exposed by veteran American serve and volleyer Sam Querrey.

Querrey, a Wimbledon semi-finalist in 2017, prevailed 6-7 (4/7), 7-6 (7/1), 6-3, 6-0. “There’s still things which are not easy,” said Thiem. “I mean, last year and this year together I played four grass court matches, which is not a lot at all.

“All the clay court season it takes a lot out of me,” added the 25-year-old Austrian. Women’s world number one Ashleigh Barty and defending champion Angelique Kerber avoided the fate of second seed Naomi Osaka and came through their first-round clashes safely.

Barty beat China’s Zheng Saisai 6-4, 6-2 while Kerber, the fourth seed, beat fellow German Tatjana Maria 6-4, 6-3. Whilst Barty did not have it all her own way in the first set being pegged back to 4-4 after leading 3-0, she had little trouble after winning the first set.

“The first round is always very tough and it took a little time to get used to the court,” said Barty. “It definitely took some time to adjust.” Barty, who is bidding to become the first woman since Serena Williams in 2015 to win both the French Open and Wimbledon in the same season, drew on the film The Lion King to describe how she felt leading into the match.

“Kind of came into it thinking kind of like hakuna matata (Swahili for no trouble and a title of a song in the film), just relax and go for it,” said the 23-year-old. Barty plays tricky Belgian Alison Van Uytvanck, who knocked out then defending champion Garbine Muguruza last year in the second round, for a place in the last 32.

“It will be an exceptional challenge and it will be important for me to be strong on my serve,” she said. Meanwhile, Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, left the plush confines of the Royal Box at Wimbledon to watch a British wildcard competing on the lowly outside courts.

In a rare move for a member of the royal family visiting the All England Club, Kate took her place in among the 318 regular seats on Court 14 to watch Harriet Dart take on Christina McHale.