England, NZ look to seize World Cup destiny

CHESTER-LE-STREET, United Kingdom: England and New Zealand head into their final World Cup group match on Wednesday (today), each knowing that a win would see them into the semi-finals.

Were England to lose in Chester-le-Street, Pakistan could leapfrog them into the top four with victory over Bangladesh. Pakistan can draw level with New Zealand in the event if the Black Caps lose on Wednesday.

But with Pakistan well behind on net run-rate, it would take a big New Zealand loss allied to a commanding Pakistan victory to deny the 2015 losing finalists a place in the last four. England travel to the northeast buoyed by a 31-run win over an India side that were previously unbeaten.

But the pleasing aspect for England, other than the result, was that the defeat of India was built on many of the factors that have been key to their ODI revival since a first-round exit at the 2015 World Cup.

Jonny Bairstow (111) and Jason Roy, who made 66 following his return from a hamstring injury, put on 160 for the first wicket before the in-form Ben Stokes hit 79, his third successive fifty, to boost the total to 337-7.

England then kept things tight in the field, with Chris Woakes impressive and recalled paceman Liam Plunkett (3-55) once again taking wickets through the middle overs. By contrast, New Zealand head into the match following successive losses to Pakistan and Australia that have put a taken the gloss off a promising campaign.

An attack led by left-arm quick Trent Boult, who took a hat-trick hero against Australia, and featuring the express pace of Lockie Ferguson is a testing proposition for any side. New Zealand could now recall another paceman in Matt Henry at the expense of spinner Ish Sodhi, given the Riverside is not renowned for turning pitches.

But while several England batsmen have made hundreds at the World Cup, New Zealand appear dangerously over-reliant on captain Kane Williamson and fellow senior batsman Ross Taylor for runs.