ANP to hold a rally on July 21 over inflation

As part of the party’s ongoing nationwide protest against inflation, the Awami National Party’s Sindh chapter has announced to hold a public gathering on July 21 in Malir district.

The decision was taken in a provincial think tank meeting held at the Mardan House, residence of ANP provincial president Shahi Syed, on Tuesday. Participants of the meeting expressed concerns over the price hike of various edible commodities, gas prices and electricity tariff, particularly after the federal budget. They decided to mobilise the people against the government’s policies, adding that there was a need to control prices of essential commodities.

“Hike in prices of utilities and imposition of additional taxes will affect everyone, hence, the ANP have to raise its voice for the people,” Syed said. The meeting was informed that ANP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's president Aimal Wali, son of party's central president Asfandyar Wali, will be the chief guest of the July 21 gathering.