Body of missing minor boy found in manhole

The body of a five-year-old boy, who went missing two days ago, was found in an open manhole in the Jamshed Quarters area on Tuesday.

According to police officials, volunteers from the Edhi Foundation were called at the site to retrieve the body from the manhole. The body was taken to the Civil Hospital for medico-legal formalities and later handed over to his family. The deceased was identified as Calvin, son of Joseph.

Police officials said that the minor boy was playing outside his home when he fell into the manhole, adding that the family had also registered a complaint at a police station over his disappearance.

The family of the deceased minor boy staged a protest over the incident and shouted slogans against the authorities concerned, including the KMC. They also blocked the flow of traffic on Jamshed Road and demanded a case against the responsible officials, saying that all the nearby manholes were uncovered in the area.

However, a heavy contingent of the law enforcers reached the site and dispersed the protesters after assuring them of full cooperation.