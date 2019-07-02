close
Wed Jul 03, 2019
Cop injured for resisting robbery bid

Karachi

A police constable was shot and injured in the Ahsanabad area within the limits of the Site Superhighway police station. The injured policeman was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment where he was later identified as 32-year-old Javed, son of Amin. The police said that the incident took place when Javed, who is posted to Zone West, offered resistance to a robbery bid.

Woman injured

A woman was injured in a firing incident that took place in Junejo Town near Al-Asif Square within the limits of the Sohrab Goth police station. She was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment where she was identified as 32-year-old Nabila, wife of Amanullah. The police said that the incident took place over a personal dispute.

