PA unanimously calls for forming finance commission to distribute fiscal resources among LGs in Sindh

The Sindh Assembly on Tuesday unanimously passed a resolution of an opposition lawmaker to immediately constitute a provincial finance commission for the distribution of fiscal resources to the local governments in the province.

The resolution, which urged the Sindh government to immediately constitute the commission, was moved by opposition legislator Bilal Ahmed Ghaffar of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. Speaking on his resolution, the PTI legislator said that Article 140-A of the constitution bound the provincial government to empower the local governments’ agencies.

He said that the provincial government should empower the local governments to such an extent that they could assume the due fiscal responsibilities. He said the constitution of the provincial finance commission should be done in view of the needs of different areas on the basis of their population.

The PTI MPA said that the government despite the passage of the Sindh Local Government Act-2013 had failed to devolve powers to the grass-roots level in the province.

He said the local governments had to be empowered for the sake of poverty alleviation and for ending the class-based society in the province. He said the commission’s award should be implemented in such a manner that it should fulfil needs of the backward areas of Sindh. Ghaffar said that on one side the ruling Pakistan Peoples made the claim that it believed in the devolution of the powers to the grass-roots level, whereas on the other side during the last 11 years it had failed to constitute a provincial finance commission, and that put a serious question mark on the performance of its government in Sindh.

Speaking on the resolution, Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi also reiterated the demand that the finance commission should be immediately constituted and for the purpose a committee should be constituted comprising representatives of all the parliamentary parties.

Giving the version of the government on the resolution, Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani said that there existed no difference of opinion on the issue of the constitution of such a commission, and the government would constitute it at the earliest. “We want that Sindh should make progress and for the purpose there should be fair distribution of fiscal resources in the province,” he said.

The Sindh Assembly also unanimously passed a resolution for establishing centres in the province for the rehabilitation of drug addicts. The resolution was moved by opposition legislator Syed Abdul Rasheed of the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal.

Speaking on his resolution, the MPA said that special wards were present in the government-run hospitals in Sindh for treating drug addicts, but they had not been rendering the required treatment services.

He said areas of Karachi where the menace of drug addiction had become a common occurrence were known to everyone. He said that residents of Lyari, Keamari, and the adjoining areas in the city had been mostly prone to the menace of substance abuse. He said that there had been an alarming increase in drug addiction as various forms of narcotics were being used for the purpose.

PTI MPA Imran Ali Shah said that drug inspectors should take action against pharmacies which were involved in selling medicines, which could be misused by drug addicts, and such drugs should only be sold after the production of the doctor’s prescription for the purpose by the buyer.

He said that urine tests should be conducted to determine the extent of the problem of substance abuse among students of matriculation and intermediate classes, and students whose tests came positive should be subjected to harsh punishments.

Meanwhile, a private bill was introduced in the Sindh Assembly by opposition MPA Arif Mustafa Jatoi of the Grand Democratic Alliance to make the advisers to the chief minister abide by the oath similar the one taken by the provincial ministers on assuming their offices. The bill is aimed at making the provincial advisers lawfully bound to keep confidential the proceedings of the provincial cabinet, where often issues of national importance were discussed.