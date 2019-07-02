Board approves SECP’s budget

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Policy Board sanctioned the SECP annual budget 2019/20 and also approved several recommendations, including amendment in Companies Act, 2017, a statement said on Tuesday.

Besides, the board also approved other recommendations of the regulations committee of the board, including amendments to the NCCPL regulations pertaining to government of Pakistan Ijara Sukuk, change in timeline for submission of quarterly accounts and the requirement of entities to be included in NBCM; Draft CRA Regulations; amendments to Shariah Regulations, 2018; amendments to PSX Rulebook pertaining to related party transactions; amendments to the Public Sector Corporate Governance Rules, 2013 and amendments to the Employees Contributory Funds Regulations, 2018, among other issues, it added.

The board, which met with the its chairman Professor Khalid Mirza in the chair, considered the revised Annual Budget 2019/20 of the SECP and after detailed discussion approved it with necessary rationalisation to achieve a balanced without any deficit.

To develop an underlying base for the deliverable commodities futures market in agricultural products and link the commodity market with the country’s economy, the policy board also gave a green signal for the regulatory framework of collateral management companies laid down in the draft Collateral Management Companies Regulations, 2019.

Any public company desiring to function as a collateral management company will be able to apply to the commission for seeking permission under these regulations, the statement said.