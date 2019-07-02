CAREC officials discuss energy, transport plans for 2030

TASHKENT: Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) Senior Officials’ Meeting provided guidance on forming CAREC Transport Strategy 2030, and CAREC Energy Strategy 2030 to be endorsed at the 18th CAREC Ministerial Conference in November in Tashkent, a statement said on Tuesday.

Senior officials from 11 countries in central and west Asia and development partners gathered for two days for the meeting to discuss important issues of regional relevance and prepare the agenda for the 18th CAREC Ministerial Conference.

This year’s SOM reviewed the implementation progress made to date for CAREC 2030 Strategy endorsed in October 2017 in Dushanbe, Tajikistan and deliberated on the initiative of the First CAREC Capital Market Regulators Forum to be convened in Islamabad, Pakistan at the end of August this year.

Uzbekistan Deputy Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade Laziz Kudratov chaired the meeting, and Asian Development Bank (ADB) Central and West Asia Department Director General Werner Liepach, Deputy Director General Nianshan Zhang and ADB’s East Asia Department Deputy Director General M Teresa Kho co-chaired the meeting.

“Strengthening ties among CAREC neighbouring countries and improving environment for economic cooperation, and enhancing regional connectivity through better infrastructure, will help boost the growth in the region,” said Werner Liepach. “ADB, as the Secretariat for the CAREC Program will continue to provide financial, technical and administrative support to CAREC and to projects of regional significance.”

Senior officials commended the satisfactory progress in the implementation of CAREC 2030 Strategy, particularly, on its priority operational clusters for trade, tourism, and development of economic corridors including the Shymkent-Tashkent-Khujand economic corridor; infrastructure and economic connectivity; and agriculture and water resources.

Officials welcomed the intensified efforts to promote tourism in the region through ADB’s proposed $2.0 million technical assistance to develop a CAREC Tourism Strategy 2030 and a CAREC Tourism Investment Framework 2021-2025, and the creation of the CAREC Tourism Expert Group.