Public confidence in government writ must to get out of tough times

LAHORE: We believe the ruling party leaders stance that they had to take loans to retire the past debt, but simple mathematics fails to explain the rising debt burden due to the foreign loans taken by this government.

Trading Economics quotes State Bank of Pakistan statistics that reveal that the total foreign debt in September 2018 was $96 billion that increased by March 2019 to $104 billion. If the foreign loans were taken to retire the past foreign loans than the total foreign debt should have been static and not increased.

Another narrative is that foreign investment has tremendously increased, while government statistics reveal that foreign investment has appreciably declined in 2018-19. Yet another oft repeated mantra is that exports are increasing, while the fact of the matter is that the exports have declined by over one percent in the last fiscal.

This happened despite the fact that the government in 2018-19 sanctioned subsidy worth Rs44 billion –most of which was disbursed as well. That means that exports did not even cover the amount of subsidy that was given to the exporting sectors.

Why is it that we continue to deceive our citizens through false statistics? One day, a federal minister boosts that in matter of weeks, jobs would be a plenty and manpower insufficient to cater to the demand. The reality is that there are thousands of job seekers against each post that is advertised or is vacant. Industries are shedding jobs in line with negative performance.

When workers continue to lose jobs, kindling false hope is like rubbing salt on their wounds. Also, the rhetoric of blaming all the ills on past rulers cannot work for ever. The government should take the public into confidence and admit to its own follies as well as highlight the burden it inherited from the previous regimes. The electorate should be given a timeline, no matter how painful it might be.

We cannot bank on things like prospects of huge oil discoveries in Pakistan. The rulers did not inform the public that of the $100 million spent on deep sea offshore drilling, Exxon invested only $25 million, while the rest was equally shared by Pakistan Petroleum Limited and Oil and gas Development Company.

It was a risk that had to be taken and no one blames the government for the attempt, but the facts should be shared with the people. We are living in the 21st century and information flies around the world with a single click. We should not gag media that is answerable for any false news. Social media is answerable to no one. False and fabricated news gets posted from outside Pakistan, and then it goes viral.

We should take our public into confidence. Everyone knows that the days ahead are painful and difficult. The growth projections by IMF, Fitch and the Ministry of Finance depict that there would be no smooth sailing at least for two years.

We must prepare our electorate for hard times ahead. Miseries of the public are doubled when government functionaries ask them to be patient for a month or year and things deteriorate further. Government loses its creditability.

The businesses cosy with the economic managers before the passing of budget, are now baffled because they cannot hoodwink the current economic team. They have to brace the reality if they want to operate in Pakistan.

Big businessmen have started thinking of the way forward under new tax regime. Their stakes in the economy are too high to confront the system.

Small businesses however, are really shocked. The traders had been extremely friendly with the present regime. Many have displayed their photographs with Imran Khan in their shops and offices. The measures announced in the new budget would tighten the noose around them. They are being forced to document their businesses.

They are not prepared to do that. They have called a Save Traders Conference under the banner of Pakistan Traders Alliance inviting traders and small businesses from all over Pakistan to gather at Aiwan Iqbal Complex on July 5, 2019.

The government should know that organising a conference like this was beyond the capacity and capability of small traders and shopkeepers. They were definitely being financed and facilitated by the larger businesses that do not want to come to the front. A shutter down strike is on the cards. It will be on the pattern of long strike conducted by shopkeepers at the start of Musharraf regime.