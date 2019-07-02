Dumping grounds

A fisherman paddles his wooden boat after fishing during sunset at Kajhu beach in Aceh province. Indonesia said dozens of shipping containers full of waste will be

returned to France and other developed countries as the Southeast Asian nations increasingly reject serving as dumping grounds for international trash. The 49 containers were loaded with a combination of garbage, plastic waste and hazardous materials in

violation of import rules. The waste came from the United States, Australia, France, Germany and Hong Kong. Last month, Jakarta returned five containers of waste to the United States, joining a chorus of Southeast Asian nations that are increasingly unhappy about being used as dumping grounds for trash from Western countries.