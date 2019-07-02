Gold slips to Rs77,800/tola

KARACHI: Gold on Tuesday extended its descent, sliding further by Rs800/tola in the local market, primarily on account of improving rupee-dollar parity, dealers said.

The rates published by Karachi Saraf Association showed the price of gold came down to Rs77,800/tola from Rs78,600/tola ra day ago.

While in Dubai the bullion remained at United Arab Emirates Dirham (AED) 168.75/1g or approximately 83,749.50/tola as on July 2, 2019, according to Dubai Gold & Jewellery Group. On the other hand, price of 10 gram gold moved down by Rs686 to Rs66,701 from Rs66,387 a day earlier.

Gold in the international market gold traded at $1,393 per ounce up $1 per ounce on Monday. A jeweler said prices stabilised with a break in the depreciation of local currency. However, he warned that prices might again move upwards, as there was no improvement in the economy. On June 27, gold hit a life high of Rs81,500/tola after rupee lost further against the dollar despite the fact that the bullion during that period was easing in the international market.

Later, as rupee started clawing back against the greenback, gold went into retreat. The rupee has lost more than 50 percent of its value since December 2017, stoking inflation and putting pressure on the government.