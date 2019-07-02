Extended amnesty

Already under pressure over its decision to pursue an amnesty scheme, the FBR has courted more criticism after announcing a four-day extension in the deadline – which ends today. Only a day earlier, FBR Chairman Shabbar Zaidi had specifically said that there was no plan to extend the scheme. This went against a tweet by PTI minister Faisal Vawda announcing an extension as well as telling people that they only needed to declare, not deposit. How can Vawda, who has the portfolio of water, be making announcements on the amnesty scheme? Moreover, by taking a decision in favour of an extension, the government has directly undermined the FBR, not only in terms of the deadline, but also whether people need to pay up to avoid prosecution. This should not be happening. Perhaps the explanation may be found in the numbers. Reportedly, the FBR has only managed to collect Rs42 billion from 94,206 declarations, compared to the Rs125 billion collected from around 83 thousand declarations under the PML-N’s last amnesty scheme. This means that the current amnesty scheme is yielding around 25 percent per declaration compared to what the PML-N was able to collect. Moreover, if the objective of the scheme was to document the economy, then it hasn’t managed much of that.

It was never going to be enough that this scheme would yield just over the number of declarations under the PML-N. The FBR and the government have done their best to claim that this is the last opportunity. Interestingly, amidst the talk of an extension for the amnesty scheme, the IMF made its position known – not a good sign. With no official deal signed, the IMF’s Pakistan chief told the media that the Fund was not in favour of tax amnesties, and especially opposed to any extension. The IMF representative even warned that any extension would hurt Pakistan’s case at the IMF board meeting on July 3. If the amnesty scheme was to fulfill tax collection commitments to the IMF, then surely the government should not have announced an extension to the scheme. The IMF has made it clear that it feels like the cost of these schemes is higher than the benefit, especially since they undermine taxpayer morale and sense of fairness. With the government having made such a big deal of making itself seem complaint with the IMF, it is odd to see the government take this decision. No significant financial benefit is expected from extending the amnesty scheme. This is a mind-boggling situation that involves undercutting the government’s own confused priorities.