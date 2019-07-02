NZ walloping spurred Eoin Morgan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
CHESTER-LE-STREET: Eoin Morgan has revealed England’s humiliating defeat by New Zealand in their last World Cup clash left him “as close to rock-bottom as I’ve been”.
But the England captain said it had also been behind his side’s white-ball revival that now sees them on the verge of securing a place in the semi-finals of this year’s World Cup.The winners of today’s (Wednesday) match between England and New Zealand at Chester-le-Street are guaranteed a place in the last four and even the losers could still make it through to the knockout stages.
But a semi-final was the last thing on England’s horizon when they were skittled out for just 123 by NZ in a group match at Wellington four years ago. The Black Caps then overhauled that woeful total in a mere 12.2 overs, winning with a colossal 226 balls to spare en route to an eventual defeat by fellow co-hosts Australia in the final. But the way New Zealand played in that 2015 tournament made a lasting impression on Morgan, then as now England’s skipper in 50-over cricket. “It was as close to rock-bottom,” he said.
CHESTER-LE-STREET: Eoin Morgan has revealed England’s humiliating defeat by New Zealand in their last World Cup clash left him “as close to rock-bottom as I’ve been”.
But the England captain said it had also been behind his side’s white-ball revival that now sees them on the verge of securing a place in the semi-finals of this year’s World Cup.The winners of today’s (Wednesday) match between England and New Zealand at Chester-le-Street are guaranteed a place in the last four and even the losers could still make it through to the knockout stages.
But a semi-final was the last thing on England’s horizon when they were skittled out for just 123 by NZ in a group match at Wellington four years ago. The Black Caps then overhauled that woeful total in a mere 12.2 overs, winning with a colossal 226 balls to spare en route to an eventual defeat by fellow co-hosts Australia in the final. But the way New Zealand played in that 2015 tournament made a lasting impression on Morgan, then as now England’s skipper in 50-over cricket. “It was as close to rock-bottom,” he said.