Wed Jul 03, 2019
AFP
July 3, 2019

NZ walloping spurred Eoin Morgan

AFP
July 3, 2019

CHESTER-LE-STREET: Eoin Morgan has revealed England’s humiliating defeat by New Zealand in their last World Cup clash left him “as close to rock-bottom as I’ve been”.

But the England captain said it had also been behind his side’s white-ball revival that now sees them on the verge of securing a place in the semi-finals of this year’s World Cup.The winners of today’s (Wednesday) match between England and New Zealand at Chester-le-Street are guaranteed a place in the last four and even the losers could still make it through to the knockout stages.

But a semi-final was the last thing on England’s horizon when they were skittled out for just 123 by NZ in a group match at Wellington four years ago. The Black Caps then overhauled that woeful total in a mere 12.2 overs, winning with a colossal 226 balls to spare en route to an eventual defeat by fellow co-hosts Australia in the final. But the way New Zealand played in that 2015 tournament made a lasting impression on Morgan, then as now England’s skipper in 50-over cricket. “It was as close to rock-bottom,” he said.

