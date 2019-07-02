Guptill and Steyn sign up for Euro T20 Slam

LONDON: New Zealand opening batsman Martin Guptill and South Africa fast bowler Dale Steyn have become the latest international stars to sign up for the new Euro T20 Slam that starts in August, organisers announced on Tuesday.

Guptill will join his former captain Brendon McCullum, England one-day skipper Eoin Morgan, Pakistan’s Shahid Afridi, Australia’s Shane Watson and Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan as an “icon player”.

Steyn who was ruled out of the World Cup due to injury, will be one of the “marquee” names along with fellow South Africans JP Duminy and Imran Tahir, Australia’s Chris Lynn, Pakistan’s Babar Azam and New Zealand’s Luke Ronchi.

The Euro T20 Slam is a T20 competition that will feature six city franchises based in Ireland, Scotland and the Netherlands — three countries that missed out on qualifying for the 2019 World Cup in England and Wales after featuring in previous editions of the 50-over showpiece.

The Euro T20 Slam teams will play each other in a series of 33 matches from August 30 to September 22, with fixtures taking place in Dublin, Edinburgh and Amsterdam.