ECP issues details of MNAs assets

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday issued assets details of lawmakers, including of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

According to Geo News, Prime Minister Khan has declared he owns assets worth more than Rs100 million rupees while his wife Bushra Bibi owns a three-canal home. Khan maintained the property was gifted to him.

Khan also holds dollar, euro and British pounds accounts, and approximately 155 acres of commercial and agriculture land.Shahbaz Sharif has shown Rs189,649,020 as total value of his assets besides liabilities of Rs123, 168,815 with net wealth of Rs64,480,205. His wife Nusrat Shahbaz has assets of Rs234,703,652 while his second wife Tehmeena Durrani’s assets are Rs5,765,668.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is among the richest parliamentarians as the party leader owns assets worth over Rs1.54 billion. His father, Asif Ali Zardari, owns assets worth Rs66 crore. Both leaders are Iqama holders of UAE. Raja Pervaiz Ashraf has shown one car worth Rs28,00,000 besides bank accounts, cash in hand ofRs811,53,339 and one house of his wife at F-8 and inherited agriculture land and a house.

PML-Q’s Moonis Elahi has declared non-agricultural property worth Rs117,650,000, agricultural property/land of Rs1,454,063, investment Rs734,141,285, advances and receivables of Rs121,936,139, net assets, investments and property worth Rs1,339,298,026.