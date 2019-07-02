Four boys go missing in held Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: Four boys — including two cousins — have gone missing in the Baramulla district of Indian held Kashmir.

According to the Kashmir Media Service, Furkan Tariq Parimoo, his cousin Ayan Amin Parimoo, Athar Ahad and Faheem Farooq went missing from their homes on Sunday in the Doabgah area of Sopore in the district. Ayan Amin is a class 12th student while the rest are studying in class 10th and 11th.

Furkan’s mother Tabasum Begum said: “My son left on Sunday, saying he will return from the nearby ground soon. We prepared lunch and put a table cloth on the meal but he did not return.” The families of the missing boys later filed a report with the Sopore police station.