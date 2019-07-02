PM wants to keep MPs accused of graft out of NA

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has reportedly called for the production orders of lawmakers allegedly involved in money laundering and corruption not to be issued and suggested the laws pertaining to such orders should be amended.

According to Geo News, Prime Minister Khan made the remarks while chairing a session of the federal cabinet on Tuesday. Sources quoted the Prime Minister as saying: “These sorts of prisoners should not be categorised as political prisoners.”

The Prime Minister then gave the charge of production orders of MNAs to the law ministry. The move comes after the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) requested for the production order of former president Asif Ali Zardari, but the government had expressed reservations over it.

The Prime Minister during the budget session in the National Assembly had said production orders of those involved in money laundering and corruption should not be issued, neither should they be allowed to come to the Parliament and speak.

That same day, a petition was filed in the Supreme Court challenging the issuance of production orders of members of national and provincial assemblies members arrested over corruption charges.

The petitioner in his petition stated the speakers of National Assembly and provincial assemblies had issued the production orders though the accused legislators had been given in the custody of National Accountability Bureau on physical remand by courts.

He sought nullification of the production orders of members of the National Assembly Asif Ali Zardari, Faryal Talpur, Shahbaz Sharif and Khawaja Saad Rafique, Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani and Member of the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz, citing such orders could not be issued when the accused were under physical remand of law enforcement.

The accountability courts had awarded physical remands of all accused who were arrested on corruption allegations. The petitioner pleaded the production orders are a “systematic order which cannot be seen in isolation from court orders”.